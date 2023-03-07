Contests
UConn women's basketball faces Villanova in Big East Tournament final

UConn women at the Big East championship
By Joe Zone
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST
UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – UConn is facing off against Villanova in the Big East tournament final.

Villanova is a ranked team, and they were the second-best team in the Big East this season.

UConn beat them twice.

Those were hard wins for the Huskies and along with losses to Marquette and St. John’s, the regular season in-conference struggles showed us a side of the program we hadn’t seen before.

Everyone chalked it up to too many injuries and too many minutes. Head coach Geno Auriemma didn’t want to hear about excuses anymore.

The team responded to Geno’s criticisms with two convincing wins in this tournament.

Tired or not, March seems to put a bump in everyone’s step.

UConn women take on Villanova in Big East final

