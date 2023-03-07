Warehouses for Lowe’s and Wayfair coming to East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The former airport runways next to Pratt and Whitney’s East Hartford headquarters will soon be home to two warehouses.

The two warehouses will be home to home improvement giant Lowe’s and the other will be for the popular online furniture retailer Wayfair.

The project will create up to 400 construction jobs and generate up to 1,000 permanent positions.

The project, which broke ground earlier Monday, is Phase 1 of the East Hartford Logistics and Technology Park at Rentschler Field.

The park is estimated to bring up to $4 million in tax revenue to East Hartford.

National Development, who now owns the property, said the two warehouses will take up 2.5 million square feet of land, an area almost as big as the Empire State Building.

The area is land that hasn’t been touched since the runways were used as a mass vaccination clinic two years ago.

At Monday’s press conference, state officials mentioned other towns haven’t been in favor of large logistic centers.

“Certainly there are issues that arise from having a lot of trucks drive through communities, but this site provides the greatest opportunity for the project to take place with the least disruption to the people who continue to make East Hartford their home,” said state Sen. Jason Rojas on why this project and location will work for the city.

Completion of the warehouses is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

