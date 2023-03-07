Contests
CT’s attorney general makes announcement about enforcement action against ‘ghost gun’ dealers

"Ghost gun"(Asheville Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s attorney general scheduled a news conference to announce enforcement action against “ghost gun dealers” over illegal sales in Connecticut.

Attorney General William Tong addressed the media at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Hartford.

Tong was joined by Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, representatives from Moms Demand Action, Mothers United Against Gun Violence, Newtown Action Alliance, and Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

