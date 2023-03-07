Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: 2 shot on Mark Ln. in Waterbury

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police officials are investigating an overnight shooting on Mark Ln.

Officials confirmed that 2 people were shot at the scene of the incident first reported around 5 A.M.

A police officer at the scene says the suspect is still at-large.

Numerous police officers could be seen among parked cruisers on Mark Ln.

There is no information available as to the severity of either victim’s injuries.

The scene is active, and an investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News is on the way to the scene in Waterbury to gather information

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Man, woman killed in late night Waterbury crash that left hole in home
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Clipped by a clipper this morning...
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven

Latest News

Area roads are partially closed after an overnight crash near the Rt. 2 off-ramp.
Overnight crash causes extensive utility pole damage in East Hartford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Clipped by a clipper this morning...
Area roads are partially closed after an overnight crash near the Rt. 2 off-ramp.
Overnight crash causes extensive utility pole damage in East Hartford
TikTok drinking trend causes concerns for local campuses
TikTok drinking trend causes concerns for local campuses