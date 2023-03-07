Police: 2 shot on Mark Ln. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police officials are investigating an overnight shooting on Mark Ln.

Officials confirmed that 2 people were shot at the scene of the incident first reported around 5 A.M.

A police officer at the scene says the suspect is still at-large.

Numerous police officers could be seen among parked cruisers on Mark Ln.

There is no information available as to the severity of either victim’s injuries.

The scene is active, and an investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News is on the way to the scene in Waterbury to gather information

