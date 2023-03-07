We’re Hiring Wednesday: Our Piece of the Pie

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Our Piece of the Pie, Inc. (OPP®) empowers youth with the key competencies needed to overcome barriers and succeed in education and employment. Our Piece of the Pie serves Greater Hartford and young people ages 14-24, who have one or more of the following risk factors: under-credited and overaged, Child Welfare involved, justice involved, low income and unemployed or under-employed.

Employment Opportunities:

Licensed Clinician- Provides Clinical Assessments & Therapy to Youth. PTO/401k/Medical/Life Ins. Must be licensed in the State of CT. $70-75k www.opp.org

School Social Worker- Follows HPS Calendar, Generous PTO and Benefits, Alternative High School Setting $50-53K MSW required. www.opp.org

PT Certified HS Science Teacher- Follows HPS Calendar, $28/hr. Alternative High School Setting. Small Class Sizes. www.opp.org

Certified Special Education Teacher- Follows HPS Calendar, $28/hr. Must be Certified. Alternative High School. www.opp.org

Tutor(s)- Youth Development Organization, Part Time, bachelor’s Degree Preferred, College Students Apply, $30/hr. www.opp.org

