Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide

An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.(WVVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.

Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

CSX said an unoccupied locomotive was partially in the waterway where an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled, officials said. Environmental teams were deploying containment measures.

The derailment occurred in a remote area just south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Preserve, according to a statement from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. Several state agencies are monitoring the situation and said public water systems downstream have been notified and are monitoring for any potential public health impacts.

No hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public, CSX said.

The company said employee and community safety was a top priority as it sends teams to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Mar. 8.
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
The survivors of a deadly kidnapping are back in the U.S.
New details in kidnapped Americans saga
FILE - Dominion Power's coal-fired power plant at Dutch Gap along the James River is shown on...
EPA proposes stricter limits on coal plant water pollution
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations