4 New Haven restaurants face fines for not breaking down outdoor dining spaces

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of restaurants in New Haven could see fines if they don’t start breaking down their outdoor dining set ups.

Four restaurants in the elm city could face up to $250 in fines a day for keeping their outdoor dining set ups.

Outdoor dining became a lifesaver for restaurants during the pandemic, but restaurants are only permitted to keep their outdoor set ups open from April to late November.

City officials gave their final notice, saying they should have broken down their set ups months ago.

Gazmir Zeneli, owner of Zeneli Pizzeria, says the city showed up to his restaurant last week.

“It’s very helpful and people enjoy the outside, so we’d like to keep it to be honest with you, but if they decide to take it off, we are here and we’ll take it off in 24 hours,” says Zeneli.

According to the city, the terraces are built on top of parking spaces, and they need to be down during the winter so streets can be plowed during snow storms.

However, restaurant owners argue taking them now doesn’t make sense especially when they’re allowed to put them back up next month.

“It’s not the most logical timing. What I’ve ben told by staff is that the restaurants that had their outdoor dining for the winter and not compliance for the winter were notified numerous times about it, but at the end of the day, that he said she said stuff is not really productive. We want to facilitate people being able to run their businesses,” says Mayor Elicker.

Mayor Elicker says the city doesn’t want to fine any business, but adds roughly 40 other restaurants complied with the city’s request to break down outdoor dining set ups over the winter.

City officials are set to meet to discuss next steps on the issue on Wednesday.

