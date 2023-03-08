Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for this weekend

Preps for Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade
By Ayah Galal
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in the capital city!

The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be taking place on Saturday.

“It’s a huge weekend for us, it’s a huge weekend for the city,” said Johnny Vaughan, Owner of Vaughan’s Public House.

The parade route starts at the Capitol.

“Floats are getting put together, marching bands are getting their uniforms out. It’s been a while for some of them so we’re pretty excited,” said Eileen Moore, Parade Chair of the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee.

“We love it because we do get to celebrate our Irish culture in such a large way and share it with so many members of the community. Not just from within ours, it allows us to demonstrate all of our Irish step dancing and musicians,” Moore said.

The event brings an average of 60,000 people to Hartford on parade day.

It’s one of the largest events in Hartford each year.

Businesses like Vaughan’s Public House have been busy getting ready for large crowds.

“Organized chaos. Deliveries started yesterday. So a lot of cold beer coming in, huge amounts of corned beef and kitchen guys back there are sweating it,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan said they’ll be ready for the weekend with live music, bagpipers and a whole lot more.

“There’s a great energy downtown and I think people when they come down here, they’ll start to feel the energy and the vibe,” Vaughan said.

The parade steps off at 11:15 a.m. and ends here at Memorial Arch.

There will be several road closures in the area.

Click HERE to see the full parade route.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking a weekend storm that could bring light snow to the...
Technical Discussion: A weekend storm produces light snow!
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

Building homes for International Women's Day
Team builds homes for International Women’s Day
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies
house fire in Torrington - WFSB
Man suffers critical injuries in Torrington house fire
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that she's running for reelection.
New Britain Mayor plans to discuss issues at the state of the city address