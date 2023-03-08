51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for this weekend

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in the capital city!

The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be taking place on Saturday.

“It’s a huge weekend for us, it’s a huge weekend for the city,” said Johnny Vaughan, Owner of Vaughan’s Public House.

The parade route starts at the Capitol.

“Floats are getting put together, marching bands are getting their uniforms out. It’s been a while for some of them so we’re pretty excited,” said Eileen Moore, Parade Chair of the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee.

“We love it because we do get to celebrate our Irish culture in such a large way and share it with so many members of the community. Not just from within ours, it allows us to demonstrate all of our Irish step dancing and musicians,” Moore said.

The event brings an average of 60,000 people to Hartford on parade day.

It’s one of the largest events in Hartford each year.

Businesses like Vaughan’s Public House have been busy getting ready for large crowds.

“Organized chaos. Deliveries started yesterday. So a lot of cold beer coming in, huge amounts of corned beef and kitchen guys back there are sweating it,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan said they’ll be ready for the weekend with live music, bagpipers and a whole lot more.

“There’s a great energy downtown and I think people when they come down here, they’ll start to feel the energy and the vibe,” Vaughan said.

The parade steps off at 11:15 a.m. and ends here at Memorial Arch.

There will be several road closures in the area.

Click HERE to see the full parade route.

