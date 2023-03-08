Contests
Advocates call for end to ‘deceptive police interrogations’ of young people

There were calls to end what advocates called deceptive police interrogations of young people.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There were calls to end what advocates called deceptive police interrogations of young people.

A news conference with supporters took place in Hartford on Wednesday.

Civil rights and civil liberties advocates along with legislators and national law enforcement interrogation experts gathered at the capitol in the morning.

They called for the state legislature to pass Senate Bill 1071.

The bill would end deceptive police interrogations of children under the age of 18.

“Deceptive police interrogations are dangerous for all children but especially for Black and Latinx children disproportionally targeted by policing,” said Claudine Constant, public policy and advocacy director, ACLU.

Advocates said at least 29 percent of Connecticut’s wrongful convictions involved false confessions. That included people who were children at the time.

