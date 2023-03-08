Ansonia police investigation closes road

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a busy road in Ansonia on Wednesday morning.

Police reported that Prospect Street was closed between Viselli Court and George Street.

No details about the investigation were released.

The Ansonia Police Department only said that Prospect Street was closed to through traffic.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene to try and get more information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.