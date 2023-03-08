Childcare providers rally against staffing shortages

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Childcare providers sounded the alarm on what they called an industry-wide crisis.

They rallied across the state on Wednesday, including in New Haven in the morning.

They said despite waiting lists of children, some childcare programs have been too short staffed to keep their doors open.

The argument was that they needed more funding.

They said Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal would not be enough to fix the problem.

“We’re here to basically let parents know that if they want a better early care system for their children and for their families, if they want the childcare industry to be around to serve them and to continue to allow parents to go to work, we need a concerted state investment,” argued Georgia Goldburn, Hope Child Development Center.

More rallies were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.