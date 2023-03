NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Naugatuck on Wednesday morning.

They said they were called to Lantern Park.

A dog was spotted being carried out of the home.

No other injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause for the fire.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.