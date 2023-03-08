CT mall requires minors have adult supervision, May be asked to leave otherwise
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Connecticut mall is reinstating a ‘Parental Guidance Program’ that says visitors 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
Connecticut Post Mall has implemented a ‘Parental Guidance Required’ program on Saturday evenings.
They say visitors aged 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older, effective immediately.
This requirement is only on Saturday evenings from 4:00 p.m. through mall closing.
“Unsupervised youth shopping prior to 4:00 pm must leave the mall by the designated time or will need to be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.”
The mall says one adult may accompany 4 minors. The minors must stay with the adult while at the mall.
Juveniles without an adult are required to provide proof of age, such as a state issued driver’s license or state ID.
Juveniles who cannot provide proof of age will be asked to leave.
The mall says this program is to “encourage a pleasant and safe shopping environment for all guests.”
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.