CT mall requires minors have adult supervision, May be asked to leave otherwise

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Connecticut mall is reinstating a ‘Parental Guidance Program’ that says visitors 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

Connecticut Post Mall has implemented a ‘Parental Guidance Required’ program on Saturday evenings.

They say visitors aged 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older, effective immediately.

This requirement is only on Saturday evenings from 4:00 p.m. through mall closing.

“Unsupervised youth shopping prior to 4:00 pm must leave the mall by the designated time or will need to be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.”

The mall says one adult may accompany 4 minors. The minors must stay with the adult while at the mall.

Juveniles without an adult are required to provide proof of age, such as a state issued driver’s license or state ID.

Juveniles who cannot provide proof of age will be asked to leave.

The mall says this program is to “encourage a pleasant and safe shopping environment for all guests.”

