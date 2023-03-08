Contests
CT mall requires minors have adult supervision, May be asked to leave otherwise

Generic clock
Generic clock(AP)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Connecticut mall is reinstating a ‘Parental Guidance Program’ that says visitors 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

Connecticut Post Mall has implemented a ‘Parental Guidance Required’ program on Saturday evenings.

They say visitors aged 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older, effective immediately.

This requirement is only on Saturday evenings from 4:00 p.m. through mall closing.

“Unsupervised youth shopping prior to 4:00 pm must leave the mall by the designated time or will need to be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.”

CT Post Mall

The mall says one adult may accompany 4 minors. The minors must stay with the adult while at the mall.

Juveniles without an adult are required to provide proof of age, such as a state issued driver’s license or state ID.

Juveniles who cannot provide proof of age will be asked to leave.

The mall says this program is to “encourage a pleasant and safe shopping environment for all guests.”

