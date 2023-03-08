DEEP issues warning about bear sighting ahead of warm weather months

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is warning residents there might be an increase in bear sightings as we head into the spring and summer months.

A new report from DEEP shows there was an increase the number and severity of conflicts between humans and bears.

Last year two people were attacked by bears and nearly 70 homes were broken into by bears.

One of those 70 instances happened back in August when a West Hartford man found a bear inside his home.

“He ran right in front of me, I startled him and he startled me too,” says Bill Priest.

Jenny Dickson with DEEP says the warm weather has drastically affected bears hibernation.

“They went around, got some food, went back to sleep again. It was kind of the ‘I’m going to get up, I’m going to take a nap, I’m going to get up, I’m going to take a nap, cycle,” says Dickson.

Dickson says when they come out of hibernation, they are going to be hungry.

Experts recommend bringing your trash out on the day of pickup and bringing birdfeeders inside.

“Usually we recommend that people have their feeders down by late March and don’t put them up again until December,” says Dixon.

