A growing safety concern for our EMTs

If you plan to go further in the healthcare field this is good training to have beforehand.(Cyle Clark)
By Nina Pezzello and Dylan Fearon
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is a growing safety concern for our EMTs.

It involves patients, weapons, and a law about police accountability from 2020.

Before the law, EMTs say police were searching patients for weapons more often before being taken to the hospital.

After the bill was signed, EMTs say police are searching less which could potentially put their safety at risk.

The President of the CT Association of Paramedics and EMTs Nick Paproski has noticed the decline in safety checks.

“In other places they’ve taken a complete hands off approach”, Paproski said.

He presents hundred of emergency workers and is concerned for EMTs in our state since the bill was passed.

“Since the bill passed in many areas in the state many organizations are hesitant to search or perform safety check on patient who may represent harm to themselves”, Paproski said.

Most of the patients EMTs want searched are ones under the influence or were involved in a violent altercation.

“Mostly it’s patients that have an altered mental status, not right state of mind”, said Paproski.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association says it is unaware of concerns regarding this issue. They also said requests for assistance from our EMS partners would result in a response from a police officer and an evaluation of the situation on a case-by-case basis.

If a police officer established a valid legal basis to conduct a search of an individual or their property, then they may conduct the search.

“EMS brought someone into a hospital, were not checked for weapons and they had a weapon and unfortunately used it against staff in a hospital”, said Paproski.

Paproski wants officials to take a look at how first responders are dealing with mental health patients and see if safety measures can be improved.

