Hamden police arrest driver who struck, killed pedestrian

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian last year.

Authorities said the incident happened on August 2, 2022 on Dixwell Avenue. Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, 36-year-old David Welch of Hamden, died from his injuries, police said.

“Officer Christina Kelley conducted an extensive investigation which lead to an arrest warrant for the operator of the offending vehicle, Jovon Ladson, age 30, out of Hamden,” said Hamden police.

Ladson turned himself in to police on Tuesday, authorities said.

He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, speeding, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, said police.

Ladson was held on a $75,000 bond.

