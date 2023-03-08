Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford police seek help to find missing woman

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who may appear to be confused and has some health concerns was reported missing to Hartford police.

Police said 63-year-old Janet Miller was reported missing by her family on March 7.

Janet Miller was last seen on March 7, according to Hartford police.
Janet Miller was last seen on March 7, according to Hartford police.(Hartford police)

She was last seen in the area of St. Francis Hospital around 3:20 p.m. that day.

She was described as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing a blue headwrap, a pink sweatshirt, a tan hooded sweatshirt, pink windbreaker pants, and green and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waterbury double shooting
Waterbury police seek suspect who killed mother, injured son
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Tracking possible snow for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in...
Connecticut woman among those charged with domestic terrorism amid protests in Atlanta
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

A police investigation closed a portion of Prospect Street in Ansonia on March 8.
Ansonia police investigation closes road
Tracking possible snow for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Tracking possible snow for Saturday - WFSB
FORECAST: From breezy and seasonable to a potential weekend storm