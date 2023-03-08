Hartford police seek help to find missing woman

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who may appear to be confused and has some health concerns was reported missing to Hartford police.

Police said 63-year-old Janet Miller was reported missing by her family on March 7.

Janet Miller was last seen on March 7, according to Hartford police. (Hartford police)

She was last seen in the area of St. Francis Hospital around 3:20 p.m. that day.

She was described as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing a blue headwrap, a pink sweatshirt, a tan hooded sweatshirt, pink windbreaker pants, and green and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

