Hartford police seek help to find missing woman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who may appear to be confused and has some health concerns was reported missing to Hartford police.
Police said 63-year-old Janet Miller was reported missing by her family on March 7.
She was last seen in the area of St. Francis Hospital around 3:20 p.m. that day.
She was described as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing a blue headwrap, a pink sweatshirt, a tan hooded sweatshirt, pink windbreaker pants, and green and pink sneakers.
Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
