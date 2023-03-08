Contests
Interim replacement to be selected for embattled Prospect superintendent

Current superintendent Michael Yamin will be suspended after receiving a drunk driving arrest in Florida.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - A new interim superintendent for Region 16 will be selected tonight at a meeting at Woodland Regional High School.

Current superintendent Michael Yamin will be suspended after receiving a drunk driving arrest in Florida.

A significant point on the agenda is appointing a substitute superintendent for the next 2 weeks.

Michele Raynor, Director of Curriculum and Assessment, is expected to be appointed as Interim Superintendent of Prospect Schools.

Raynor would serve in that role from March 9th through March 22nd.

The appointment requires a final stamp of approval from the Commissioner of Education.

Michael Yamin’s suspension was triggered after police in Florida say he was caught driving with his blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

The suspension caused heated discussions between parents, some wanted him removed, and others were against the suspension entirely.

During last month’s Board of Education meeting, Yamin was on the hot seat where the decision was made to suspend him for 2 weeks.

Some community members are still unsure if that was the right decision.

“I don’t know if the termination was the answer because I still don’t think we have all the facts, but I think they were a little too lenient on him”, stated John Serdy of Beacon Falls.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at Woodland Regional High School at 7 P.M.

