LifeStar transports victim to hospital after fire in Torrington

By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews are battling an early morning fire in Torrington.

Officials responded to calls for a structure fire at 230 Cedar Ln. shortly after 3 A.M.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm assignment shortly after arrival.

The blaze has been knocked down and the fire is now under control.

Officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that LifeStar was called to a landing zone near the scene after a burn victim was removed from the home.

There is no immediate word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Eyewitness News is responding to the scene to gather information. Stay with WFSB for updates.

