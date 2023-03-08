LifeStar transports victim to hospital after fire in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews are battling an early morning fire in Torrington.

Officials responded to calls for a structure fire at 230 Cedar Ln. shortly after 3 A.M.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm assignment shortly after arrival.

The blaze has been knocked down and the fire is now under control.

Officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that LifeStar was called to a landing zone near the scene after a burn victim was removed from the home.

There is no immediate word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

