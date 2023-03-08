Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Britain Mayor plans to discuss issues at the state of the city address

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that she's running for reelection.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that she's running for reelection.(Mayor Erin Stewart / Facebook)
By Nina Pezzello and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) -

New Britain’s state of the city address is tonight and there are some big ticket items Mayor Stewart plans to address.

This will be Mayor Erin Stewart’s 10th state of the city address.

The Mayor says right now the state of the city is strong and energized, but there are some major issues she plans to zero in on.

One of those being the state mandated revaluation regarding the massive increase in property value and the bump in taxes that come along with that.

She plans to also address issues in the school system. They have requested an over 8.5% increase which ties into the budget.

However, she will also look at the positives like the new superintendent who has already made some great changes in the district.

“There’s a lot of new energy that’s being infused into our city and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor. With the changing skyline, but it isn’t all positive and I think that’s one of the key points in the speech this evening too. It’s important to talk about your deficiencies or areas for opportunity”, said Mayor Stewart.

The state of the city address starts at 7. Tune in tonight at 11 for a breakdown of the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking a weekend storm that could bring light snow to the...
Technical Discussion: A weekend storm produces light snow!
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

Generic clock
CT mall requires minors have adult supervision, May be asked to leave otherwise
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking a weekend storm that could bring light snow to the...
Technical Discussion: A weekend storm produces light snow!
Waterbury shooting suspect found dead in Virginia
VIDEO: Waterbury shooting suspect found dead in Virginia
Teen charged with food delivery driver's murder
VIDEO: Teen charged with food delivery driver's murder