New Britain Mayor plans to discuss issues at the state of the city address

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) -

New Britain’s state of the city address is tonight and there are some big ticket items Mayor Stewart plans to address.

This will be Mayor Erin Stewart’s 10th state of the city address.

The Mayor says right now the state of the city is strong and energized, but there are some major issues she plans to zero in on.

One of those being the state mandated revaluation regarding the massive increase in property value and the bump in taxes that come along with that.

She plans to also address issues in the school system. They have requested an over 8.5% increase which ties into the budget.

However, she will also look at the positives like the new superintendent who has already made some great changes in the district.

“There’s a lot of new energy that’s being infused into our city and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor. With the changing skyline, but it isn’t all positive and I think that’s one of the key points in the speech this evening too. It’s important to talk about your deficiencies or areas for opportunity”, said Mayor Stewart.

The state of the city address starts at 7. Tune in tonight at 11 for a breakdown of the meeting.

