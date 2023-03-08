Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waterbury double shooting
Waterbury police seek suspect who killed mother, injured son
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Tracking possible snow for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in...
Connecticut woman among those charged with domestic terrorism amid protests in Atlanta
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

Janet Miller was last seen on March 7, according to Hartford police.
Hartford police seek help to find missing woman
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
A police investigation closed a portion of Prospect Street in Ansonia on March 8.
Ansonia police investigation closes road
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off