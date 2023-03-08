Contests
State police: Fire truck struck while on scene of crash in New Haven

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Troopers confirmed an investigation was launched after a collision that involved a firetruck happened on Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to Interstate 91 southbound in the area of exit 7 around 11:16 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision.

Troopers and fire crews were already at the scene of a previous collision when a fire truck was struck by a passing driver.

State police said there were no injuries reported in the crash.

The highway was closed for a short time Tuesday night following the collision. It has since reopened.

