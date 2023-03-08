Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said a storm is possible for the weekend.
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Waterbury police identify man, woman killed in crash that left hole in home
Waterbury double shooting
Waterbury police seek suspect who killed mother, injured son

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said a storm is possible for the weekend.
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China