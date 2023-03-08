Renovations coming to Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a long time coming and it’s going to take a long time to complete the project, but renovations are coming to Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

There is money on the way from the state, it’s not all that was asked for, but it’s enough to get things started.

For 20 years Rentschler Field and Pratt and Whitney Stadium have been home to the UConn Huskies, along with many sporting and concert events.

The wear and tear of 20 years is beginning to show.

That’s why the Capital Region Development Authority has asked Governor Ned Lamont for help.

“We have to deal with things that life cycle out. Roofs, technology, those are big parts of that so that’s our main focus. There will be some cosmetic changes, but for the fan, generally it will be hard to see,” said Michael Freirmuth, VP of the Capital Region Development Authority.

The plan is for the state to provide $12 million a year for the next 2 years. It’s less than half of what has been asked for, but if allocated properly, that money can be effective in fixing the place up.

When the money arrives, the top priority is starting at the top: on the roof of Rentschler Field.

The problems start with leaks that develop on the roof. Cracks and cervices develop over time and water starts steeping inside all the way down to the ground.

22:26;27 top priority will be the roof systems, followed by caulking to maintain weather tightness, water tightness,, technology will be the third, that’s critical for broadcasting to having your ticket scanned

UConn has re-upped for another five years of football. The university and the NCAA has standards that must be met.

Eyewitness News reached out to the UConn Athletic Department. Athletic Director David Benedict declined to comment.

The first part of this year’s $12 million is expected to get to the Capital Authority by July.

Right now, operations management is beginning to acquire bids for repair projects so contractors can be ready to begin the moment the money arrives.

