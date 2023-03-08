Sampling Italian Wines at Harvest Wine Bar

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Harvest Wine Bar in West Hartford is family owned and operated with an extensive wine list.

It is the fourth restaurant endeavor for the family.

Harvest offers modern American custom cuisine with Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean influence in addition to their wine list.

Their mission is to share their passion for fine wine and excellent food in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.