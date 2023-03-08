State officials celebrate International Women’s Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s state leaders plan to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz is hosting a news conference in which Gov. Ned Lamont will participate.

It’s set for 10 a.m. at the state capitol’s Hall of Flags in Hartford.

Other participants will include Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, legislators, state agency commissioners, and other officials.

