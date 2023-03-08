Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

State officials celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women's Day
International Women's Day(International Women's Day)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut’s state leaders plan to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz is hosting a news conference in which Gov. Ned Lamont will participate.

It’s set for 10 a.m. at the state capitol’s Hall of Flags in Hartford.

Other participants will include Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, legislators, state agency commissioners, and other officials.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waterbury double shooting
Waterbury police seek suspect who killed mother, injured son
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Tracking possible snow for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in...
Connecticut woman among those charged with domestic terrorism amid protests in Atlanta
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

State leaders push for new gun legislation to help curb domestic violence crimes
VIDEO: State leaders push for new gun legislation to help curb domestic violence crimes
State cracking down on ghost gun dealers
VIDEO: State cracking down on 'ghost gun' dealers
Tong - WFSB
CT’s attorney general makes announcement about enforcement action against ‘ghost gun’ dealers
Tong - WFSB
VIDEO: Plan announced to fight out-of-state ghost gun dealers