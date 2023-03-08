Team builds homes for International Women’s Day

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - About 40 women from different Connecticut organizations and companies spent Wednesday in the Greenville section of Norwich to help build up a neighborhood - literally.

The team is helping Habitat for Humanity construct 10 homes. Some are already open, some still have a ways to go.

“Being out here today with all the women is awesome,” Habitat for Humanity Representative Tara Filip said.

Amanda Taylor-Jones is one of the 40 spending her International Women’s Day with a hammer in hand.

She lives in a Habitat home in East Lyme, so she knows what it’s like to be on the other side of the coin.

“It means a safe place to raise my child and grow a family,” Taylor-Jones said. “A portion of what I pay in mortgage also goes towards helping another family be able to become homeowners.”

Filip says Habitat needs volunteers every day, even beyond International Women’s Day.

“Our hope is that when we bring a group of people together for an event like this that they get the fever of the excitement of building a home for a family in our community and that they come back and volunteer again,” Filip said.

Pamela Stevens is part of a book club in East Lyme. The club volunteered its time Wednesday to help build.

“I watched the ones in Niantic go up and our church actually did it and I thought ‘oh I should help’ but I never made that step to do that so you just need that little push sometimes,” Stevens said.

Stevens says what better day to volunteer than March 8.

“I’ve always been a woman who feels very strongly that women can do any job that we put ourselves out to do,” Stevens said. “Why not. Really, why can’t women do this?”

