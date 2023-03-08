Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking the potential for a weekend storm.
Technical Discussion: From breezy & seasonable, to a potential weekend storm!
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

Latest News

James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Scammers use new tactics in real estate scheme
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams
The cat was eventually rescued, and officers called in an exotic cat expert to learn what to do...
Exotic cat recovering at zoo after police found cocaine in its system