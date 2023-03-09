Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton said they arrested two people in connection with an underage drinking party after which a Fairfield Prep student was murdered.

Police said they charged 59-year-old Paul Leifer of Shelton with permitting minors to possess alcohol.

They said they also arrested 51-year-old Susanna Leifer of Shelton and charged her with permitting minors to possess alcohol and second-degree reckless endangerment.

A juvenile who was at their party was charged with killing 17-year-old James McGrath of Shelton last spring. The suspect at the time was a student at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

“The arrest stems from a party held at their home located at 5 lazy Brook Dr, in Shelton on May 14, 2022,” Shelton police said. “Several high school students attended this party where alcohol was present.”

During the investigation, police said it was revealed that Susanna Leifer had interactions with some of the attendees. A fight took place at the party.

“After the Lazy Brook Drive party was dispersed, some of the attendees left and engaged in subsequent fight in town which resulted in the stabbing death of James McGrath,” police revealed.

The stabbing happened at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton. Police said a number of teens were there and four of them ended up getting stabbed. McGrath died from his injuries.

Paul and Susanna Leifer were released on a promise to appear and given a Derby Superior Court date of April 3.

