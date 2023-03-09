Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death

Paul Leifer and Susanna Leifer were arrested for permitting minors to possess alcohol at a...
Paul Leifer and Susanna Leifer were arrested for permitting minors to possess alcohol at a party in Shelton after which a teen was murdered.(Shelton police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton said they arrested two people in connection with an underage drinking party after which a Fairfield Prep student was murdered.

Police said they charged 59-year-old Paul Leifer of Shelton with permitting minors to possess alcohol.

They said they also arrested 51-year-old Susanna Leifer of Shelton and charged her with permitting minors to possess alcohol and second-degree reckless endangerment.

A juvenile who was at their party was charged with killing 17-year-old James McGrath of Shelton last spring. The suspect at the time was a student at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

“The arrest stems from a party held at their home located at 5 lazy Brook Dr, in Shelton on May 14, 2022,” Shelton police said. “Several high school students attended this party where alcohol was present.”

During the investigation, police said it was revealed that Susanna Leifer had interactions with some of the attendees. A fight took place at the party.

“After the Lazy Brook Drive party was dispersed, some of the attendees left and engaged in subsequent fight in town which resulted in the stabbing death of James McGrath,” police revealed.

The stabbing happened at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton. Police said a number of teens were there and four of them ended up getting stabbed. McGrath died from his injuries.

Paul and Susanna Leifer were released on a promise to appear and given a Derby Superior Court date of April 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
snow forecast for Saturday
Technical Discussion: Light snow to start the weekend!
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies

Latest News

Herbert Kusako was arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury.
Waterbury police arrest driver following deadly hit-and-run
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl
Laura DeMonte leaves hospital
Bristol police greet Laura DeMonte as she leaves the hospital with her newborn
Farmington detectives said they arrested 39-year-old Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez of Avon for a...
Man who stole police cruiser, crashed into Bristol diner in Jan. charged by Farmington police