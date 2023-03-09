Driver charged in crash that sent two New Haven firefighters to the hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection to a crash that sent two New Haven firefighters to the hospital.

State police said the crash happened Tuesday night on I-91 south near Exit 6 in New Haven.

The New Haven Fire Department was responding to a crash on the highway, police said.

Authorities said Wilton Ketter, 22, of West Haven, was driving in the left lane and center lane of the highway.

Ketter sideswiped a tractor trailer and a car before spinning out and hitting a New Haven fire truck, police said.

The fire truck was blocking lanes because of the crash up ahead, said police.

“Two firemen were inside the fire truck at the time of the collision and were transported to Saint Raphael’s for possible injuries,” said state police.

The BMW Ketter was driving then burst into flames, according to police. He was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital for possible injuries, police said.

Police discovered the BMW Ketter was driving had a canceled license plate that belonged to a Honda Accord.

“A firearm was discovered inside the BMW on scene, the weapon found did not have a visible serial number,” police said. “It was discovered that Ketter was not permitted to carry a weapon.”

Ketter was released from the hospital and processed at State Police Troop I in Bethany.

He was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of marker plate, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon inside a motor vehicle, failure to insure private motor vehicle, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

