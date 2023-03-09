Contests
EXCLUSIVE: Animal control officer in Waterbury, Beacon Falls has previous suspensions

Channel 3 is learning more about an animal control officer who has been placed on leave from two separate police departments.
By Stephanie Simoni and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 is learning more about an animal control officer who has been placed on leave from two separate police departments.

Animal Control Officer Patrick Dionne is on paid administrative leave for how he handled a case of animal neglect at a sheep farm in Beacon Falls.

In that case, more than 100 animals were living in squalor.

Some sheep reportedly had hooves so overgrown they couldn’t walk.

Channel 3 dug through more than 70 pages of of Dionne’s personnel file with the Waterbury Police Department.

This is Dionne’s third time being suspended.

He has been suspended twice before from the Waterbury Police Department.

These suspensions occurred February and March of 2011 for “several occurrences of animal mistreatment” including a time he “walked a pregnant Pitbull while driving his city car”.

Dionne was also disciplined for not doing his job and admitting to spending a considerable amount of time at his computer doing non-work related activities.

Channel 3 reached out to the Waterbury Police Chief about these accusations.

He pointed out that until this latest investigation by the state, Dionne had no performance issues in the last ten years.

Dionne will stay on leave until they figure out what happens with the investigation by the state.

