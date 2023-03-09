Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A fallen Bristol police officer’s wife gave birth to a little girl earlier this week.

Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, daughter of Lt. Dustin DeMonte, came into the world on March 6.

She weighed 7 lbs. 3.7 oz. and was 20 1/4″ long.

Members of the Bristol Police Department said they were honored to greet Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife, Laura DeMonte, as she left the hospital.

“Her big brother and sister were excited to meet her also,” Bristol police said. “Both mom and newborn are healthy and doing well.”

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Oct. 12, 2022.

