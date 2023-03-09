Contests
Fire crews on scene at building fire in Bristol

Smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the building shortly after 4 A.M.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews are operating at the scene of a fire this morning in Bristol.

A home on LaCava Rd. went up in flames early this morning.

Smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the building shortly after 4 A.M.

Officials could not say if anyone were injured in the blaze.

The home was unoccupied when flames broke out early Thursday morning.

The scene remains active as firefighters battle the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

