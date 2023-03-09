Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Great Kids: QU Accounting students help people file their taxes

College accounting students give back
By Wendell Edwards and Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s tax season, and a group of Quinnipiac students learned how to help others while putting their classroom knowledge on display.

Along with their studies, students like senior Ryan Flynn also balanced working.

“Basically, I’m here to help taxpayers to get their taxes done,” Flynn said.

The Quinnipiac University accounting major works to help a group of people in Hamden at no cost to prep and file their taxes this year.

Owenea Roberts was also a senior accounting major.

“It’s basically a lab for taxes,” Roberts said. “He made sure we do everything correctly. He reviewed everything.”

“He” referred to Accounting and Tax Professor Matthew Maron.

He has been mobilizing his students like this for the last decade.

This work was called volunteer income tax assistance program or VITA for short.

“In essence we are preparing tax returns free of charge for low-income taxpayers,” Maron said. “It’s a great program.”

The students met from noon to 5 p.m. every Friday except for good Friday up until the end of tax season.

“I can’t tell you how many times students prepared a tax return and said, ‘I just felt so good,’” Maron said.

Professor Maron said that turnout had been steady this year.

The accounting department had been doing this for about a decade to teach students the importance of their work in the classroom.

“This was the most hands-on experience that you are going to get because you are preparing them,” Flynn said.

This program was also important to teach the impact of giving back to the community.

“I grew up valuing community service,” Roberts said. “It’s good to give back. It reminds everyone of where they came from.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking some snow for the start of the weekend.
Technical Discussion: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
The victim died Thursday morning hours after being hit in the intersection of Meriden Road and...
Waterbury police arrest driver following deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

College accounting students give back
GREAT KIDS: College accounting students give back
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon set for Saturday
Wendell Edwards read to Mrs. Bond's 2nd grade class at the M.D. Fox School in Hartford.
SLIDESHOW: It’s Read Across America Day
GREAT KIDS: Girl in Haddam-Killingworth rises to rank of eagle scout
GREAT KIDS: Girl in Haddam-Killingworth rises to rank of eagle scout