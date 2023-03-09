Man seriously injured in Waterbury hit-and-run

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Waterbury on Wednesday night.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Meriden Road and Pierpont Road. Officers responded at 6:22 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was found lying unconscious in the road, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, Waterbury police said. He is in critical condition.

Police said Meriden Road is closed from Pierpont Road to South Main Street.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.