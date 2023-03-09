Contests
Man who stole police cruiser, crashed into Bristol diner in Jan. charged by Farmington police

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man police said stole a cruiser then crashed it into a diner in Bristol back in January faces charges for crimes committed in Farmington beforehand.

Farmington detectives said they arrested 39-year-old Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez of Avon on a lengthy list of charges.

Farmington detectives said they arrested 39-year-old Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez of Avon for a lengthy list of charges.(Farmington police)

The detectives said they worked in partnership with the Bristol and Hartford police departments to secure arrest warrants for Shoemaker-Gonzalez.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez has been held on bond since his arrest by Bristol police on Jan. 12. He was served on Farmington’s charges on Wednesday at Harford Superior Court.

Farmington police said Shoemaker-Gonzalez was charged for a vehicle theft and subsequent attempted and completed robberies.

The incident started in Farmington on Jan 12 at around 12:10 p.m. Farmington officers responded to the area of Scott Swamp Road, Route 6, near the Bristol town line for a motor vehicle complaint that involved a Dodge Durango. While officers were en route, the driver of the Durango was reported to have crashed into a rock wall at the entrance of an apartment complex near Brookshire Lane.

The lone suspect abandoned the Durango, which was later confirmed to be stolen. The suspect then unsuccessfully tried to steal two cars at knife point from the complex before he succeeded on his third attempt. A 27-year-old male from Farmington sustained minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Bristol Hospital for treatment.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez then fled the complex in a stolen 2019 Toyota Rav4 back towards Bristol. The Rav4 was located in Bristol by Bristol police after it too had crashed.

The suspect took a police cruiser he found parked in the area of Jerome Avenue and Davis Drive and led officers on a pursuit. Shoemaker-Gonzalez crashed the cruiser into Palma’s Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol.

He was taken into custody at that point on a first-degree larceny charge by Bristol police.

His new charges as of Wednesday included criminal mischief, larceny, threatening, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal attempt at robbery, criminal attempt at larceny, reckless driving, and other motor vehicle violations.

