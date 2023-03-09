Naugatuck community collects donations for families involved in condo fire

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - The displaced families from Wednesday’s condo fire in Naugatuck have a long road ahead, but they’re not alone.

The community started up several fundraisers to help them out.

There’s a GoFundMe that’s already raised more than $4,000 for the families.

Tonight, there will be a donation drive at Hop Brook Elementary School.

The fire ripped through seven units on Lantern Park Drive, displacing at least 20 people.

Channel 3 spoke with Naugatuck fire officials to get an update on the investigation.

The fire started in the second unit from the right, but officials are still in the process of interviewing each resident to pinpoint a cause.

Thursday night from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., the Naugatuck Pop Warner football team will collect donations.

The Scholastics Coordinator of Naugatuck Pop Warner, Abbey Uszakiewicz, said donations would consist of food, housewares, money, and gift cards.

“Anything that anybody has extra laying around in the house and don’t need, there are 21 people affected that includes adults and children,” Uszakiewicz said. “Anything that we can get to these families as soon as possible to help them through this time helps.”

Eyewitness News talked to people in the area.

“My daughter and I were watching from there. People we used to love and knew who lived here long ago,” said Rebecca Jones, a neighbor. “You can’t replace certain things.”

No one understands that like Uszakiewicz.

“All of my baby photos of my children. Antique, great grandparent’s stuff,” Uszakiewicz said.

Uszakiewicz is the scholastics coordinator for Naugatuck’s Pop Warner Football Team.

“My parents had a huge house fire two years ago and lost everything,” said Uszakiewicz.

When she heard about the fire, she quickly organized a donation drive to collect clothes, housewares and other items to help the displaced families.

“The community helps Naugatuck Pop Warner by donating to our fundraisers, our can shakes and we just want to donate back to our community,” Uszakiewicz said.

“Is anybody on the Naugatuck Pop Warner Football Team affected by this fire?” Eyewitness News asked.

“No, nope. Not at all,” said Uszakiewicz.

Good karma is capital that comes in handy when some memories can’t be replaced.

“New memories are now being made in the home and we hope that we can help these families make new memories,” Uszakiewicz said.

Channel 3 also spoke with one of the families that lived in the condos.

They did not want to go on camera, saying it was just too difficult to put into words.

No residents were hurt, and everyone made it out safely.

If you can’t make it to the fundraiser Thursday night, you can reach out to: naugypw@gmail.com

