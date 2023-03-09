Contests
The science behind greenhouses

Warm weather impact on greenhouses
By Jill Gilardi and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Even though a greenhouse is a controlled environment, the gardeners and horticulture specialists at Elizabeth Park have to make some adjustments based on the weather.

Elizabeth Park has everything from tulips, to daffodils, to Hyacinths.

While they can’t control the weather, there are ways to control the timing of bulbs growing and flowering.

“As a matter of fact, these bulbs are started in our workshop. They are podded up and put into cold storage, they are in a completely controlled environment, they are completely dark and they are controlled anywhere from 36 to 41 degrees. We are tricking them to thinking they had a winter,” said said Rosemary Aldridge, Elizabeth Park Horticulturist. “It’s called forcing and coaxing them a little bit outside of their season to bloom. They spend 10-12, 13 weeks down in the cold storage, in the walk in refrigerator.”

When they bring them to the greenhouse for sunlight and warmth, you see the result.

A greenhouse uses glass or plastic sheeting to allow sunlight to enter the structure where it’s absorbed by plants and converted to heat.

The heat is trapped inside because a greenhouse is relatively air-tight, which is climate favorable for plant growth.

Humidity does build up inside of the greenhouse, but vents and fans help cool and circulate the air to drop the humidity levels.

A person regulates the greenhouse within the ranges preferred by the plants they want to grow.

With warmer than normal temperatures this year, Rosemary is having to regulate the temperature more frequently by opening the windows more often.

Overall, gardeners at Elizabeth Park have been pleased with the warmer temperatures and the lack of snow, especially during the transfer process.

“Absolutely, we have done it in cold and icy weather some years, so if we get a nice mild day to bring the bulbs out from the cold storage, they have to be trucked up, on really big plant carts on wheels, so we hook them up to our Turo vehicle and drive them around, and if it’s mild and no ice then we are very happy,” said Rosemary.

The Greenhouse show has been going on for decades!

Tomorrow, you can see the bulbs from 10-4pm and attend the bulb and flower sale on Saturday from 9-2.

