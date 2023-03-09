Shot fired near New London High School, city official says

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London High School was in a lockdown after a shot fired nearby was reported Thursday.

The lockdown at the school was lifted around 1 p.m.

A caller reported seeing a person with a gun near the high school, city officials said.

The incident did not happen at the school, said city officials.

No other details were available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.