Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball takes on Providence in Big East Tournament

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is poised to take on Providence College in Big East Tournament action on Thursday afternoon.

The Huskies face off against the Friars at 2:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York.

No. 11 UConn finished the regular season strong with a 71-59 weekend win over Villanova.

The team went 13 and 7 versus Big East opponents this season; however, so did Providence. The Huskies were seeded 4th in the Big East Tournament. The Friars were 5th.

The difference may come down to momentum. UConn went 8-2 in its last 10 games where Providence was 5-5.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
snow forecast for Saturday
Technical Discussion: Light snow to start the weekend!
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies

Latest News

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second...
Jim Boeheim’s long career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over
Rentschler Field renovation project
Renovations coming to Rentschler Field
WalletHub released its list of the Best Cities for College Basketball Fans.
Storrs ranks among the best places for college hoops fans, report says
UConn women take on Villanova in Big East final
UConn women’s basketball beats Villanova in Big East Tournament final