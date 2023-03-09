UConn men’s basketball takes on Providence in Big East Tournament

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is poised to take on Providence College in Big East Tournament action on Thursday afternoon.

The Huskies face off against the Friars at 2:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York.

No. 11 UConn finished the regular season strong with a 71-59 weekend win over Villanova.

The team went 13 and 7 versus Big East opponents this season; however, so did Providence. The Huskies were seeded 4th in the Big East Tournament. The Friars were 5th.

The difference may come down to momentum. UConn went 8-2 in its last 10 games where Providence was 5-5.

