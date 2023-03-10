Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

3 million Calico Critter toys recalled after child deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are being recalled after two child deaths have been reported.

The toys were sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.

Epoch Everlasting Play, out of New Jersey, imported the toys from China.

The company says its aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths, according to the CPSC.

A 2-year-old child in New Mexico died in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan died in 2015.

The Calico Critter toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer and on Amazon between January 2000 and December 2021.

The CPSC says consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street in Hartford.
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
FORECAST: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl
This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
The victim died Thursday morning hours after being hit in the intersection of Meriden Road and...
Waterbury police arrest driver following deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

The seditious conspiracy trial, which started nearly two months ago, is one of the most serious...
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Another Norfolk Southern derailment occurred on the same day the CEO testified about the Ohio...
Norfolk Southern CEO testifies on same day as Alabama derailment
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
Xi awarded 3rd term as China’s president, extending rule
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded