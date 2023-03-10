Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

City of Bristol wants to expand fire services to help improve emergency response

City of Bristol wants to expand fire services
By Bryant Reed and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The city of Bristol wants to expand fire services.

The fire chief there said the population keeps growing but the size of the fire department stayed the same, making it hard for them to tackle multiple problems at once.

Bristol is already building a new firehouse.

Now they need about $1.6 million for another truck and more firefighters.

The finance board is trying to figure out how to get that money.

Eyewitness News learned a decision won’t happen tonight.

This push to expand is stemming from the fire department’s ISO rating.

It’s a rating that determines how well a department can protect your community, home, and get to emergencies.

It’s a rating out of 10. Bristol scored a 2.

The chief said just this morning there was a house fire that they couldn’t get enough people to and added that wouldn’t happen if there was another truck.

“All the building that’s going on and development in the city which are multi-family houses, apartments, the life-safety risks are greater with the same number of personnel that have to protect those people,” said Bristol Fire Chief Richard Hart.

A new firehouse is being built and hopefully a new ladder truck is on the way.

When it’s all said and done, the fire department would also hire 16 new firefighters, which the chief said would increase their ISO rating and make the community safer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking a storm that's expected to bring snow for the start...
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
The victim died Thursday morning hours after being hit in the intersection of Meriden Road and...
Waterbury police arrest driver following deadly hit-and-run
Waterbury double shooting
VA state police: Man accused of killing estranged wife, injuring son in Waterbury killed himself

Latest News

Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4),...
Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East
EMS safety discussed by state leaders
Concern continues over EMT safety after police accountability law
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking a storm that's expected to bring snow for the start...
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Science behind greenhouses
The science behind greenhouses