City of Bristol wants to expand fire services to help improve emergency response

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The city of Bristol wants to expand fire services.

The fire chief there said the population keeps growing but the size of the fire department stayed the same, making it hard for them to tackle multiple problems at once.

Bristol is already building a new firehouse.

Now they need about $1.6 million for another truck and more firefighters.

The finance board is trying to figure out how to get that money.

Eyewitness News learned a decision won’t happen tonight.

This push to expand is stemming from the fire department’s ISO rating.

It’s a rating that determines how well a department can protect your community, home, and get to emergencies.

It’s a rating out of 10. Bristol scored a 2.

The chief said just this morning there was a house fire that they couldn’t get enough people to and added that wouldn’t happen if there was another truck.

“All the building that’s going on and development in the city which are multi-family houses, apartments, the life-safety risks are greater with the same number of personnel that have to protect those people,” said Bristol Fire Chief Richard Hart.

A new firehouse is being built and hopefully a new ladder truck is on the way.

When it’s all said and done, the fire department would also hire 16 new firefighters, which the chief said would increase their ISO rating and make the community safer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.