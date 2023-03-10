Concern continues over EMT safety after police accountability law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - EMTs are continuing to worry about their safety after the police accountability law signed in 2020.

“Police officers are hesitant to do a lot of things,” said Rep. Greg Howard, Republican, Stonington.

Howard is in his 21st year as a police officer.

The last three years he has doubled as a state representative. He works on the committee focusing on public safety and security.

“They’re under the impression any wrong step could cost them their livelihood or their house,” said Rep. Howard.

EMTs and paramedics raised concerns on Channel 3 about police hesitancy in certain situations which could impact EMT safety.

“I have seen it in my own practice as a paramedic,” said Nicholas Paproski, President, CT Association of Paramedics and EMTs.

Nicholas claimed procedures have changed since the law was signed in 2020.

“They would search them, check them for weapons, and since the passage of the bill our providers report there has been hesitancy in many towns and sounds like a lot of confusion,” said Nicholas.

Howard has written some of the language in the law.

He said there is no pat-down problem if it is a police investigation. If not, that is a gray area.

Officers are hesitating due to potential liability by searching at mental health calls, not criminal investigations, according to Howard.

“What’s happening when someone is sent to the hospital on a psych eval, that’s not an ongoing police investigation or reasonable suspicion of a crime. So that’s probably where officers are hesitating,” said Howard.

Representative Pat Boyd is a longtime volunteer firefighter and the co-chair of the Public Safety and Security Committee.

“If there’s a concern they need to be patted down. My experience is that that is happening, but if it’s inconsistent around the state it’s something we need to talk about,” said Rep. Pat Boyd, Democrat, Pomfret.

Bob Holdsworth has been an EMS consultant for 35 years.

“I don’t believe you’ll find any responder that’s been in this business more than five years that hasn’t been punched, kicked, threatened, assaulted, potentially come into contact with a weapon on a call,” said Bob.

“The officers concerned that if they conduct the pat-down, or solicit consent to do the pat-down, they may be in violation of the current law,” added Howard.

Both Nick and Representative Howard have said language in the bill can be confusing.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association said they have not heard of these concerns.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.