Family escapes house fire in Bristol

House fire on South Street Ext. in Bristol.
House fire on South Street Ext. in Bristol.(Bristol Fire Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a house fire in Bristol Friday afternoon.

The fire is at a home on South Street Ext, fire officials confirmed. It was reported around 2:40 p.m.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News she went to take a nap and woke up to smoke and a fire. She ran through the flames to escape.

“I was laying down on the sofa asleep and all I saw was all the smoke coming through the porch. Fire, fire, smoke. I came out, my son went right through the middle of the fire. I was screaming, calling 911, calling everybody,” she said.

Bristol Fire Chief Richard Hart said there are no injuries.

The homeowner said her husband and two children escaped the fire without being harmed.

The road is blocked by fire crews.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness New for updates.

