Family Friday: A mix of mermaids, dinosaurs and leprechauns

A mix of mermaids, dinosaurs and leprechauns
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - The next few days are filled with music, magic and making memories at some great local events for the whole family.

The Little Mermaid

  • March 10 – March 12
  • Wethersfield High School Auditorium
  • Friday & Saturday: 7:30pm
  • Sunday: 3:00pm
  • Buy tickets online or at the door

Jurassic Quest – Hartford

  • March 10 – March 12
  • CT Convention Center
  • Friday: 12pm – 8pm
  • Saturday: 9am – 8pm
  • Sunday: 9am – 7pm
  • #1 Dinosaur Experience in North America
    • Life-size dinosaurs
    • Bounce houses
    • Crafts
    • Dig for fossils
    • Baby dinos

Mommy & Me Leprechaun Tea

  • Saturday, March 11 & Saturday, March 18
  • The Essex Stream Train & Riverboat
  • 12:00pm – 1:30pm
  • $45.99 per person
  • Celebratory St. Patrick’s excursion
  • Enjoy teas, finger sandwiches, scones aboard a 1920s-era dining car

