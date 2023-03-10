Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant to open at Foxwoods Resort Casino this summer

Gordon Ramsey to open restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - Gordon Ramsey will open a Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino early this summer.

Casino leaders made the announcement today at the casino’s 31st anniversary celebration.

“Gordon Ramsey is the most well-known chef in the world and having your name associated with him is something very special not many organizations have the opportunity to do that,” Foxwoods President & CEO Jason Guyot said.

The casino attracts folks from all over the country. Folks like Tania Levy Mednay who is from Westchester County, NY.

“I already told my sister, if you get a reservation for that night, when we find out the grand opening is, I want to be there,” Levy Mednay said. “The history behind it, the whole Indian reservation is just fantastic.”

The announcement comes on the heels of news that Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark is opening at Foxwoods in the spring of 2025.

As casino leaders celebrate more than three decades of investment into eastern Connecticut, they say big names like Ramsey will keep the crowds coming.

“What better day to announce this than our 31st anniversary,” Guyot said.

Ramsey’s restaurant is expected to bring about 150 jobs to the casino. Those jobs are expected to be posted as soon as next week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking snow showers that will start off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Police investigation at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street in Hartford.
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death

Latest News

The Nest Coffee House
Something’s Cooking: The Nest Coffee House
Lawmakers said the current rules are "antiquated religious 'Blue Laws'"
State lawmakers discuss proposed bear hunting measure
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking snow showers that will start off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Calls to allow more Sunday hunting in CT
VIDEO: Calls to allow more Sunday hunting in CT