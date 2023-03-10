I-84 east closed in Southington because of crash
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Southington because of a crash.
The state Department of Transportation said the crash involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer.
The closure was between exits 32 and 33.
The crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. on Friday.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
