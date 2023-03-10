Contests
Music legend to take stage with group of Milford middle schoolers

A group of Milford middle schoolers will take the stage with a music legend.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A group of Milford middle schoolers will take the stage with a music legend.

Mark Wood has graced some of the worlds biggest stages and played with even bigger names, from the Trans Siberian Orchestra to Celine Dion.

Tomorrow night he will have the chance to play on stage at the Parson Auditorium alongside Milford students.

“I feel like he’s way more interesting than any other teacher I’ve had before,” said Viollet Rumford, 8th grade, East Shore Middle School.

Wood comes to Milford as part of his ‘Electrify Your Symphony’ tour.

The tours goal is to revitalize music programs all across the nation.

“I’ve played with Eddie Van Halen, I’ve worked with Billy Joel and what I want to share with the music programs is instinct and passion and unpredictability is the power,” said Wood.

With Wood making dozens of school stops a year, he makes sure each student gets the most out of his two day workshop.

“We have to develop these kids at a much more accelerated pace because they’re moving at a much faster pace,” Wood said.

His two day workshop in Milford will end with an already sold out concert tomorrow night.

But for Wood it’s about much more than taking music from sheet to show. It’s about showing kids like Viollet Rumford their full potential and energy.

“It’s awesome, I feel I’ve really came out of my shell today,” said Viollet.

“Today there was a kid in the back who was a little scared and when you see that kid open up and blossom, it’s emotional. But when you see that blossom, I say ‘that’s the ticket, that’s what we need to do,’” added Wood.

