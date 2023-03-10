Nursing home in Waterford relocates residents due to asbestos concerns

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A nursing home in Waterford said it had to relocate dozens of residents while it investigated asbestos concerns.

A spokesperson for Greentree Manor told Channel 3 that 69 residents were moved from both the north and south wings to other local nursing homes on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The nursing home said it uncovered tiles that might have been asbestos in the facility’s north wing.

“There is no evidence of asbestos in the South Wing,” said Andrea Obston, president, Andrea Obston Marketing Communications, and spokesperson for Greentree Manor. “We are waiting for the results of the tests on the north wing and will make those results public when we have them. Until then, no residents will return to Greentree Manor.”

The spokesperson said the nursing home was working with the state Department of Public Health and keeping it informed.

“The families of those residents who were temporarily relocated [Thursday] were informed before they were moved and we will update them as soon as we have the results about our north wing,” Obston said.

Greentree Manor said the health and safety of its residents is “always its top priority.”

