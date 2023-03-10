Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Nursing home in Waterford relocates residents due to asbestos concerns

Asbestos.
Asbestos.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A nursing home in Waterford said it had to relocate dozens of residents while it investigated asbestos concerns.

A spokesperson for Greentree Manor told Channel 3 that 69 residents were moved from both the north and south wings to other local nursing homes on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The nursing home said it uncovered tiles that might have been asbestos in the facility’s north wing.

“There is no evidence of asbestos in the South Wing,” said Andrea Obston, president, Andrea Obston Marketing Communications, and spokesperson for Greentree Manor. “We are waiting for the results of the tests on the north wing and will make those results public when we have them. Until then, no residents will return to Greentree Manor.”

The spokesperson said the nursing home was working with the state Department of Public Health and keeping it informed.

“The families of those residents who were temporarily relocated [Thursday] were informed before they were moved and we will update them as soon as we have the results about our north wing,” Obston said.

Greentree Manor said the health and safety of its residents is “always its top priority.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street in Hartford.
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Mar. 10.
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl
This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Southington crash - DOT - WFSB
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 east in Southington
Help for condo fire victims in Naugatuck
Naugatuck community collects donations for families involved in condo fire
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Mar. 10.
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Lawmakers said the current rules are "antiquated religious 'Blue Laws'"
State lawmakers discuss proposed bear hunting measure