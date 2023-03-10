Paying tribute to the most important meal of the day

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - It’s National School Breakfast Week and education leaders said that this year was special because of a new law that funds.

Brooks Richard was one of many happy students at the big party at Hop Brook Elementary school in Naugatuck today.

“Yes, it is going to be a great day,” Brooks said.

School leaders invited the local Public Works Department employees.

They came to show off their heavy equipment and hand out free hard hats and meals to celebrate National Breakfast Week.

Driver Kyle Shamer from the Naugatuck Department of Public Works said it was an honor.

“I believe breakfast is the most important meals of the day,” Shamer said. “It’s a good thing to give kids breakfast and meals every day, so we know that they are not hungry.”

District Food Service Director Kate Murphy said the bash was festive because Gov. Lamont just signed legislation that pays for free healthy meals for Connecticut students for the entire school year.

“There’s a variety of fresh fruits vegetables, whole grains products, as well as fresh salads and sandwiches,” Murphy said.

Brooks and his little brother Beau said the food was great.

Their mom Lisa Richard said that the new funding makes her job just a little easier.

Lisa said, “It is one less thing off our plate in the morning,” Lisa said. “If they can do that part for us in the school system, it’s so nice for us as parents.”

